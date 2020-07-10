India's Covid-19 recovery rate on Friday further improved to 62.42%, the government said.

"The last 24 hours saw a total of 19,138 Covid-19 patients get cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among Covid-19 patients to 4,95,515 today," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a release.

Currently, there are 2,76,882 active cases in the country and all are under medical supervision.

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 Covid-19 cases pushing its tally to 7,93,802 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

"The improvement in recovery rate is the result of combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the States/UTs. Aggressive testing that ensures early detection of patients; home isolation for the mild/pre-symptomatic patients; effective clinical management of the severe cases through adequate hospital infrastructure which helps in timely triaging of the cases; ramped up hospital infrastructure in the country; and regular and seamless coordination between the Centre and States/UTs have together resulted in the continuously rising Recovery Rate in the country," the ministry said.

Currently, there are 1,218 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, 2,705 dedicated Covid-19 healthcare centres and 10,301 Covid-19 care centres in the country, the ministry said.

According to ministry data, there are as many as 18 states/UTs with recovery rate more than the national average.

View Full Image 18 States/UTs with a recovery rate more than national average (Source: MoHFW)

At the national level, the case fatality rate has declined to 2.72%. "This is lower than the fatality fates observed in many other countries in the world," the ministry said.

"The focus of COVID-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low. With the support and guidance of the Centre, the States/UTs have taken many steps in this regard like mapping of the communities to focus on the high risk group like the elderly/aged and population with co-morbidities, and providing special care to them. There is a focus on improvement of quality of medical care of COVID patients. The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees," the ministry further said.

According to ministry data, there are 30 States/UTs which have a fatality rate lower than the national average. The list is as follows:

View Full Image 30 States/UTs with a Fatality Rate lower than the National average (Source: MoHFW)





The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 11-million mark.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,10,24,491 samples have been tested up to July 9 with 2,83,659 samples being tested on Thursday.

The testing lab network in the country has been further strengthened with 835 labs in the government sector and 334 private labs, there are as many as 1169 labs in the country. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 614 (Govt: 382 + Private: 232)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 458 (Govt: 418 + Private: 40)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 97 (Govt: 35 + Private: 62)

