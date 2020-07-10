"The focus of COVID-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low. With the support and guidance of the Centre, the States/UTs have taken many steps in this regard like mapping of the communities to focus on the high risk group like the elderly/aged and population with co-morbidities, and providing special care to them. There is a focus on improvement of quality of medical care of COVID patients. The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres have helped in effective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees," the ministry further said.