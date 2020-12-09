64 foreign envoys of various countries are taking a tour of two key biotech companies in Hyderabad that are developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

Bharat Biotech Chairman and MD Krishna Ella has made a presentation for the ambassadors and high commissioners who visited the facility developing Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, and said that 33% of global vaccines are produced in Genome Valley.

"PM Modi said the vaccines will be available for humanity, the industry will see his dream is realised," news agency ANI, quoted the Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech, as saying.

Krishna Ella also said that Hyderabad has largest FDA approved vaccine facilities.

The ambassadors and high commissioners are now at Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and will visit Biological E next.

Earlier in November, the Foreign Ministry had briefed more than 190 heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of leading international organisations on Covid-related issues.

Bharat Biotech with the Indian Council of Medical Research had earlier requested for approval of its Covaxin. Bharat Biotech is the third drugmaker to request for government approval of its coronavirus vaccine.

Biological E. Ltd had also stated that it has started human trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate and expects results by February.

The drug firm had initiated phase I and phase II trials of its vaccine candidate, being developed with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and US-based Dynavax Technologies Corp, after getting the green signal from the Drugs Controller General of India.

The foreign envoys' visit to the pharma companies is the second VIP visit after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the facility on 28 November to review the development of coronavirus vaccine and the manufacturing process.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via