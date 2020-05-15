Hyderabad: Coronavirus (covid-19) cases continued to rise in Telangana, with 40 more people testing positive for the virus on Friday, of which 33 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area alone, while the remaining seven others who were infected are migrants. With this, the total covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 1454. From Saturday, AC showrooms, automobile spare parts shops, and other government departments will also be allowed to function.

According to a bulletin from the state government, 13 more covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the virus. With that, the total number of patients who have recovered till date are 959, which is about 65% of the total 1454 cases. No new deaths were reported on Friday, with the covid-19 death toll in the state at 34.

Over the last week or so, Telangana’s covid-19 numbers have been rising steadily over the past week or so, with most of the new cases being reported mostly from Hyderabad. A day earlier, 47 new cases were reported in the state. Earlier this week on 11 May, the state reported its largest ever spike in numbers, when 79 new people tested positive for the virus in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

Apart from that, out of the state’s total 33 districts, 26 haven’t reported any fresh cases over the last 14 days, while the districts of Warangal (urban), Yadadri and Wanaparthy haven’t reported any covid-19 cases till date, added the bulletin. Hyderabad still continues to remain a major red zone, as it is the most affected district in the state.

On Thursday, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that most of the covid-19 cases in Hyderabad are restricted to only four zones in the city, which are LB Nagar, Karwan, Malalpet and Charminar. A statement from his office said that the lockdown rules and guidelines given by the Centre will be followed, and that a strategy to follow will be finalized one the ongoing lockdown ends.

It added that from Saturday, automobile spare part shops and AC showrooms will be allowed to run, while property registration offices and transport department offices will also start functioning across Telangana from the same day.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated