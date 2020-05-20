Gorakhpur: Fifty migrant labourers tested positive for Covid-19 in Basti on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 104, a senior official said.

The labourers came from Maharashtra last week. We are finding out about the places which they visited back in Maharashtra, District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said.

"Fifty migrant labourers have been tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, they were quarantined at different places but now all of them will be shifted to level-1 COVID-19 hospital in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and we will trace their contacts," Niranjan said.

According to the official, now there are 74 active Covid-19 cases in Basti.

A senior health official said: "Our fears seem to be coming true. If migrants are bringing the infection in such large numbers, the Covid-19 tally is bound to spurt in the coming days."

The novel coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 123 on Tuesday with five more deaths, while the cases climbed to 4,926 after 321 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases are 1,885, while 2,918 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The total confirmed cases rose to 4,926, according to the bulletin.

There have been a new fatality each in Meerut, Firozabad, Varanasi, Basti and Jalaun districts, taking the death toll to 123, the department said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via