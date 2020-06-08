Covid-19: 50 NDRF personnel who worked during Cyclone Amphan test positive

As many as 50 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who worked during cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha test positive for novel coronavirus, said officials on Monday.

The officials added more than 170 NDRF personnel were tested for COVID-19 on their return to Cuttack from West Bengal after cyclone restoration work.

The personnel were tested on the basis of contact tracing after one of them deployed in West Bengal was found infected a few days ago.

With detection of that particular case, the NDRF authorities had ordered testing of all personnel who were deployed in the neighbouring state on post-cyclone duty, they said.

All the personnel who returned from West Bengal after restoration work have been lodged in a three-storied building, which has been contained, in the NDRF campus at Mundali near Cuttack.

Almost all of them are asymptomatic. More tests are being done, the officials said.

Those found positive have been admitted to hospital isolation facilities.

NDRF has 12 battalions spread across the country for quick response and till now, there are more than two dozen active coronavirus cases in the force in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, in terms of total coronaviurs cases in the country, India continued to witness spike in daily coronavirus count with 9,983 people testing positive for the virus in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country zoomed to 256,611, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Maharashtra saw over 3,000 cases in a day for the second time since the outbreak.

With 206 lives lost in last 24 hours, the death toll in India crossed 7,000-mark.

