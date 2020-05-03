HYDERABAD: The number of coronavirus (covid-19) cases inched closer to the 1,600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, after 58 more people tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday. The state's total now stands at 1,583. Of the latest cases, 30 are from Kurnool district alone, where a total of 466 people have been infected so far, accounting for almost 30% of the state’s tally.

According to a bulletin from the state government, the latest cases are from Ananthapur (7), Chittoor (1), Guntur (11), Krishna (8), Kurnool (30) and Nellore (1) districts. Of the total 1,583 cases in the state, 1,062 are active. On Sunday, 47 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 488. The virus has so far left 33 dead in the state.

The latest 58 cases showed positive results from a pool of 6,534 samples, which were tested in the last 24 hours.

In Andhra Pradesh's total 13 districts, Kurnool (466) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (319), Krishna (266) and Nellore (91). These four districts account for over 1,100 of the total cases in the state.

Earlier this week, the state government said all those returning from other states (migrant workers) should undergo screening, and if tested positive, should be quarantined before going to their native places.

The state government has so far conducted over one lakh covid-19 tests and has eased certain lockdown restrictions in some areas by permitting industries in green zones to resume operations and allowing the movement of manpower.

The relaxations came through a government order after the state government had received representations from the industrial sector from Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, etc. districts.

The development comes at a time when the state has seen a sharp spike in covid-19 cases over the past week. On Saturday, 62 people had tested positive for covid-19 in the state.

