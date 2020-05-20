Covid-19: 7.9 people per lakh population affected in India, says health ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said that 7.9 people per lakh population of India has got affected due to Covid-19 infection while 62 people per lakh population are affected by the disease across the world.

"If the total population of the world is taken into account, then 62 people per lakh population have been affected due to COVID-19. In India, 7.9 people per lakh population have got affected due to COVID," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference today.

"If the total population of the world is taken into account, then 62 people per lakh population have been affected due to COVID-19. In India, 7.9 people per lakh population have got affected due to COVID," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference today.

Additionally, Aggrawal also added that the recovery rate has increased significantly since the outbreak and now nears 40% while the total number of active cases stands at 61,149.

"The recovery rate is 39.62%. Out of active cases, 2.94% are on the oxygen support, 3% at ICU related support, and 0.45% on ventilators," he added.

"When the first lockdown started, then the recovery rate was around 7.1 per cent. The recovery rate during the second lockdown was 11.42 per cent, which further rose to 26.59 per cent, " he said.

The health ministry also said that 4.2 across the world have died due to the disease, India has recorded 0.2 deaths per lakh population.

Talking about the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine's efficacy, the Indian Council of Medical Research said that they will review evidence to take call on the mater as to if HCQ is being dropped from COVID-19 treatment plan.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus rose to 1,06,750 after 5, new cases emerged in the last 24 hours. The death toll also increased to 3,303 after 140 patients passed away on Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies

Topics Coronavirus