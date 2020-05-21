Covid-19: 73-year old woman dies in Kerala, state's death toll rises to five

Ernakulam: A 73-year old woman who recently returned from Maharashtra to Kerala and had tested positive for the coronavirus has died on Thursday night, reported the local press. The incident has pushed up Kerala's death toll to five, while it is battling a rise in infections after interstate and international traffic resumed since 7 May.

The woman, Khadeejakkutty, was admitted to a public hospital in Chavakkad village in Kerala's Palakkad district, said a news report on the website of the regional newspaper Malayala Manorama. She was shifted to the hospital from another one in Perinthalmanna village in Malappuram district, said the report.

She reached Kerala from Mumbai on 19 May in a private vehicle and after complaining of breathlessness, was hospitalised and tested positive for covid-19, the report said. According to regional news channels, she had co-morbidities including hypertension and diabetes.

Three of her co-passangers in the drive from Mumbai, her son and an ambulance driver who were in contact with her, have been placed under quarantine by the state.

Kerala has witnessed four deaths previously, including that of a Puducherry native who died while undergoing treatment in the state. The Puducherry native's death has not been marked in the state government's official tally so far, but, it has been marked under the state's fatality count by the central government.

Kerala had earned widespread praise for its pro-active measures to control the covid-19 spread and flattening the infection curve to just 16 active cases in earlier May. But in the last two weeks, Kerala's active patients have increased to 177 as of Thursday evening.

Nearly all of them consist of people who returned from travel outside the state. A few who were frontline health and police workers posted on checkposts also tested positive. The rest were those in the immediate family active patients and were infected through contacts. The death and infection rates, still, is one of the lowest for a state of its size in the country.

