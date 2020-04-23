HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported a staggering 80 fresh cases of covid-19, taking the total in the state to 893. Three more succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll 27.

Ananthapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts reported new cases today.

Of the total cases, 725 are active, while 141 have recovered, according to bulletin from the state government.

Of the 13 districts, Kurnool is the worst hit with 227 cases followed by Guntur at 195, Krishna at 88 and 67 cases in Nellore. The four districts together account for more than half of the total cases in the state.

The 80 new cases were detected from 6,522 test samples.

The state government, in a press release on Thursday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research has approved the rapid testing kits for covid-19 that arrived which from South Korea. Of the 14,423 tests conducted using the kits, 11,543 tests were on samples from the the red zones, with 30 cases identified.

Chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to conduct more tests to try and contain the spread. The state is conducting 96 tests per million and so far 48,034 samples have been tested.

Reddy has also asked officials to prioritize thallasemia, cancer, and dialysis patients, and directed ambulance service to remain on alert.

Since Monday, Andhra has seen a steady rise in covid-19 cases despite the state government's measures to contain the spread of the disease.

On Wednesday, 56 cases were reported in Andhra.

An official with the state government, requesting anonymity, said the new cases are mostly secondary contacts of those who were infected.

The state government has also decided to convert the Government General Hospital in Kurnool into a covid-19 treatment facility in the wake of rising cases.