Covid-19: 96 more test positive in Telangana and Andhra, total cases cross 1,100

Hyderabad: Coronavirus (covid-19) cases continued to shoot up in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with 52 and 44 new cases being reported in both the Telugu states on Tuesday. The total covid-19 cases in the former now stands at 644, while it is 483 in AP. On Tuesday, one more person had died and seven patients were also discharged after treatment in Telangana.

According to a media bulletin from the Telangana government, a total of 110 people have been discharged post treatment and while 18 others have died of the total 644 covid-19 cases. Out of the total, 249 cases are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area itself, while the rest are from the other 33 districts of Telangana. The state government has also established covid-19 clusters and containment zones in 25 districts, with most of them being in Hyderabad.

In the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, out of the 13 districts, Guntur (114) district has seen the highest covid-19 cases, followed by Kurnool (91) and Nellore (56). So far, out of the total 450 cases, 16 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged in the state, while nine others have passed away.

The AP government has also identified 141 covid-19 clusters and has set up containment zones as well to stop the virus from spreading. A senior official from the state government who did not want to be quoted, said that most of the cases reported in AP (including on Tuesday) are linked to the religious congregation that was organized by the Tablighi Jamat sect (of Islam) at the Markaz Nizamudin last month. At least 1500 people from AP and Telangana had attended the meeting.

As many as 27 mandals out of the 676 mandals across 13 districts of AP have been declared as red zones and have been cordoned-off. In the neighbouring state of Telangana, 61 new covid-19 cases and one death were reported on Monday, with the total reaching 592. Total deaths in the state until Monday stood at 17.

Given the alarming situation, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday instructed officials concerned to pay more attention to the capital Hyderabad (specifically the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area) as patients with covid-19 are more in numbers in the capital city.

KCR directed officials to divide the city into 17 zones for better management, and asked officials concerned to appoint more personnel for the task. The state government is also readying infrastructure so that every day 1000 to 1100 tests can be done and treatment can be given any number of patients,

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy last week also told prime minister Narendra Modi that the ongoing lockdown, that has been imposed to contain the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, should only continue in the ‘red zone’ clusters that have been identified in the state only. His opinion on the extension of the lockdown was made during a video conference with Modi.

Share Via