Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 active cases drop to 5,000 level in Andhra Pradesh
Medical staff collects the swab samples from people for Covid-19 testing

Covid-19 active cases drop to 5,000 level in Andhra Pradesh

1 min read . 07:14 PM IST PTI

  • All 13 districts reported less than 100 new Covid-19 cases each with Chittoor and Krishna topping with 89 and 82 respectively
  • In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, three more coronavirus victims died, taking the overall toll to 7,052

The number of Covid-19 active cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to the 5,000 level while 510 were added afresh and 665 patients recovered on Saturday. The total positives reached 8,75,025 and recoveries 8,62,895, the latest government bulletin said.

The number of Covid-19 active cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to the 5,000 level while 510 were added afresh and 665 patients recovered on Saturday. The total positives reached 8,75,025 and recoveries 8,62,895, the latest government bulletin said.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, three more coronavirus victims died, taking the overall toll to 7,052.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, three more coronavirus victims died, taking the overall toll to 7,052.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

All 13 districts reported less than 100 new Covid-19 cases each with Chittoor and Krishna topping with 89 and 82 respectively. Seven of the 13 districts added less than 25 fresh cases each to their tally.

For the first time in about six months, a district showed an active caseload of less than 100 with Vizianagaram having only 85 as on Saturday. In fact, Vizianagaram was the last district in the state to report coronavirus cases on May 7.

In the past few days, the district has been consistently reporting very few cases, sometimes less than 10 a day, and added only two deaths in the last 13 days. In the last 24 hours, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fatality each due to the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.