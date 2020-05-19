Maharashtra's COVID-19 count surged past 35,000 today. The state added over 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours. Mumbai alone accounted for over 21,000 COVID-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 35,058.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised the protocol for sealing of buildings where COVID-19 patients are detected. If there is a new COVID-19 case in a society or building, then the entire building need not be sealed, the authorities stated. Only the particular floor can be sealed, the BMC said.

"The positive symptomatic patient can be shifted to DCHC or DCH, private or public facility as per the beds available and affordability of the patient. Positive asymptomatic patients can be home quarantined as per Government of India guidelines, if adequate facilities are available in the house and with self-declaration by the patient," the BMC added.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the authorities asked every citizens to follow stringent protocols like wearing masks in the public places and maintaining social distance.

"Buildings/societies advised to tie up with local vendors, medical stores and online merchants to deliver supplies at society boundary," the BMC said.

As per the advisory, no maids, vendors or service providers will be allowed in those buildings.

The authorities has also ordered that disinfection should be carried out for the house of the patient along with the common areas. Once the floor is sealed, the BMC will hand over the declaration of the sealed areas to the office bearers of the housing complex.

Societies are advised to ensure delivery of essential supplies to home quarantined asymptomatic patients, if any. "The residents who are medical professionals to sensitize other members of the society," the BMC said.

"All the societies are requested not to stigmatize or discriminate such patients/citizens who are quarantined and provide support and psychological assurance without creating panic," the BMC stated.

