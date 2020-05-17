Covid-19 affects people, funding

Covid-19 affects people, funding1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2020, 10:07 PM IST
Businesses are at risk, and startups are reevaluating their ledgers and strategy to navigate the big changes ahead
The coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns have kept employees at home and changed customer behaviour. Businesses are at risk, and startups are reevaluating their ledgers and strategy to navigate the big changes ahead. Some have laid off staff, others have pivoted.
