Covid-19 affects people, funding
People wear protective masks as precaution against coronavirus, outside AIIMS hospital in New Delhi.

Covid-19 affects people, funding

1 min read . 17 May 2020 howindialives.com

Businesses are at risk, and startups are reevaluating their ledgers and strategy to navigate the big changes ahead

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns have kept employees at home and changed customer behaviour. Businesses are at risk, and startups are reevaluating their ledgers and strategy to navigate the big changes ahead. Some have laid off staff, others have pivoted.

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns have kept employees at home and changed customer behaviour. Businesses are at risk, and startups are reevaluating their ledgers and strategy to navigate the big changes ahead. Some have laid off staff, others have pivoted.

Covid-19 affects people, funding
Covid-19 affects people, funding
