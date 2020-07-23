Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Ahmedabad tops 25,000-mark with 210 cases, 5 deaths
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swab from the residents for rapid antigen test

COVID-19: Ahmedabad tops 25,000-mark with 210 cases, 5 deaths

1 min read . 10:22 PM IST PTI

  • A total of 210 cases were reported in Ahmedabad district with 187 being reported from urban areas while 23 were reported from villages
  • Death toll in the city stands at around 1,565 while there are 203 recoveries in the district

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 210 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally beyond the 25,000-mark on Thursday, while five more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 210 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally beyond the 25,000-mark on Thursday, while five more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said.

With 210 new coronavirus cases, the tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 25,173, it said.

With 210 new coronavirus cases, the tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 25,173, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally accounts for nearly half of the cases registered across the state till now, that is 52,563.

Out of the 210 new cases, 187 were reported from from Ahmedabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department.

While four deaths were reported from the city, one patient succumbed in a rural area in the last 24 hours, it said.

The death toll in the district now stands at 1,565.

As many as 203 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the release added.

These 203 recoveries, the second highest after Surat, included 189 from the city and 14 from different villages of Ahmedabad district.

Out of the total 2,257 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,565 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

While 1,507 victims were from the city, 58 deaths were reported from different villages of Ahmedabad district.

Of the total 25,173 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, as many as 24,029 were from the city and the rest 1,144 from rural areas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated