COVID-19: Ahmedabad tops 25,000-mark with 210 cases, 5 deaths

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 210 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally beyond the 25,000-mark on Thursday, while five more patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said.

With 210 new coronavirus cases, the tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 25,173, it said.

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally accounts for nearly half of the cases registered across the state till now, that is 52,563.

Out of the 210 new cases, 187 were reported from from Ahmedabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department.

While four deaths were reported from the city, one patient succumbed in a rural area in the last 24 hours, it said.

The death toll in the district now stands at 1,565.

As many as 203 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the release added.

These 203 recoveries, the second highest after Surat, included 189 from the city and 14 from different villages of Ahmedabad district.

Out of the total 2,257 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,565 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

While 1,507 victims were from the city, 58 deaths were reported from different villages of Ahmedabad district.

Of the total 25,173 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, as many as 24,029 were from the city and the rest 1,144 from rural areas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

