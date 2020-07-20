Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: AIIMS New Delhi’s starts e-ICU video consultation with doctors
AIIMS New Delhi campus.

Covid-19: AIIMS New Delhi’s starts e-ICU video consultation with doctors

2 min read . 01:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Physicians who manage COVID-19 patients including those in the ICUs can raise queries, present their experience and share knowledge with other physicians
  • The e-ICU’ video consultation program in the coming weeks would cover ICU doctors from smaller healthcare facilities

NEW DELHI : AIIMS New Delhi has started a video consultation program for doctors treating Covid-19 patients in different parts of India. As part of the e-ICU initiative, 43 big hospitals have been covered in 11 states so far.

The primary objective of these discussions is to reduce mortality from COVID-19 by learning from shared experience and strengthening best practices among hospitals with 1000 beds including isolation beds, oxygen supported and ICU beds, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement today.

The program aims at holding case-management discussions among doctors who are at the frontline in treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals and COVID facilities around the country. Physicians who manage COVID-19 patients including those in the ICUs can raise queries, present their experience and share knowledge with other physicians and experts from AIIMS, New Delhi on this video platform.

Four sessions have been held till date covering 43 institutions from Mumbai, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, etc. Each of these sessions conducted through video conference span over 1.5 to 2 hours.

Issues like the rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab are discussed in the meetings. "The use of proning, high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation and ventilator settings for advanced disease have also been a common discussion point. The role of various testing strategies in diagnosing COVID-19 has also been an important topic of shared learning," the statement said.

The team from AIIMS, New Delhi was able to act as a bridge for new knowledge from one group to the other at each VC, apart from advising from its own experience and the extensive literature reviews done by the domain experts, it said.

The “e-ICU’ video consultation program in the coming weeks would cover ICU doctors from smaller healthcare facilities (i.e. those having 500 beds or more) across India.

