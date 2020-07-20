Covid-19: AIIMS New Delhi’s starts e-ICU video consultation with doctors

Issues like the rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab are discussed in the meetings. "The use of proning, high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation and ventilator settings for advanced disease have also been a common discussion point. The role of various testing strategies in diagnosing COVID-19 has also been an important topic of shared learning," the statement said.