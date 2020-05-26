Home > News > India > Covid-19: Air India security staff on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive
(Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
(Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Covid-19: Air India security staff on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive

1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 10:45 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

The security staff returned from Delhi on 25 May on board a domestic flight, said District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana

A 50-year-old man who is a member of security staff in Air India and is a permanent resident of Delhi was tested positive for coronavirus while on board a Delhi-Ludhiana domestic flight.

"He came back from Delhi on 25 May on board a domestic flight," said District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana.

The news of the Covid-19 infection came in right after the domestic flight operations were resumed in the country in a phased manner on Monday after a period of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government from 25 March in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, another private domestic carrier IndiGo said its crew has been grounded for 14 days after a passenger on Chennai-Coimbatore flight tested positive for coronavirus. The airline said passengers on the flight, which operated on Monday, have been notified.

"We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for Covid-19," said the airline in a statement. He is currently quarantined at an ESI state medical facility in Coimbatore.

