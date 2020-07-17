Famous Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been admitted to Nananvati hospital today, according to news agency Press Trust of India. Both of them were tested positive for novel coronavirus last week. They have been under self-isolation at the Bachchan residence Jalsa.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father-in-law, was diagnosed positive with coronavirus last week. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan was also infected by COVID-19. They were earlier shifted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya tested negative for the virus.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, "I have tested COVID positive... shifted to hospital.... Hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited... All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules."

"Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine," according to a report in PTI.

The senior Bachchan has been posting on social media from hospital. “In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive," the Bollywood star tweeted today.

With 1,228 fresh cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 count has increased to 98,979 today, according to date released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). India's financial capital has been severely affected by coronavirus outbreak. At least 62 people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the fatalities in the city to 5,582.

India's COVID-19 count has crossed 1-million mark today, according to the data released by ministry of health and family welfare. India has recorded the third highest COVID-19 caseload in the world.





