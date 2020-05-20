HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh reported 68 new cases of covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total in the state to 2,407. The state has recorded patient recovery rate of 68% with 43 discharges today.

According to a bulletin from the government, as of Wednesday, there were 715 active covid-19 cases in the state. The bulletin has stopped giving district-wise details of the case count.

Kurnool and Guntur together account for 46% of covid-19 cases in the state. Andhra's daily case count has been rising by an average 50 over the last few days.

Wednesday's bulletin said three more migrants have tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of cases among migrants to 153. If added to the state’s tally, the total would be 2,560.

A state government official had told Mint last week that cases among migrants were being mentioned separately as they were not residents of Andhra Pradesh. "Many migrants are crossing our state to reach Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka or Gujarat. They are only passing via AP so this was done," the official had said.

