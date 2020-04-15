Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh tally crosses 500

HYDERABAD: Cases of novel coronavirus infection rose to 502 on Wednesday, with 19 more testing positive in the state.

According to a government bulletin, there are 475 active covid-19 cases in the state, with 11 deaths and 16 recoveries. Of the 13 districts in the state, Guntur has reported the most cases at 118, followed by Kurnool at 71, and Nellore at 56.

The state has identified 141 covid-19 clusters and set up containment zones to curb the spread of the disease. A senior official from the state government who did not want to be quoted, said most of the cases reported in Andhra are linked to the religious congregation that was organized by Tablighi Jamat at Markaz Nizamudin in New Delhi last month.

At least 1,500 people from Andhra and Telangana had attended the Delhi event.

As many as 27 mandals of the total 676 across 13 districts of Andhra have been declared as red zones sealed off.

In neighbouring Telangana, 52 new covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total to 644 in the state.

Amid the lockdown, now in place till 3 May, the Andhra government has undertaken a slew of measures to ensure that farmers do not suffer by setting up additional temporary Rythu (farmer) bazars and also converting AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses into mobile markets.

Under the state's ‘COVI-Agri plan’, it has set up 471 temporary Rythu bazars across the state, in addition to the existing 100. “The decentralized system also helps authorities implement physical distancing norms by avoiding crowds at limited locations," said a statement from chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office on Wednesday.

The department of agriculture marketing has scaled up its door delivery services, with one-fourth (25%) of products being sold this way. The process of on-boarding logistical partners is underway and an app will be launched soon.