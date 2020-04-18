Covid-19: Andhra reports 31 fresh cases, state tally crosses 600

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 31 fresh cases of novel coronavirus infection, taking the state's tally to 603. Districts Krishna, Nellore, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kadapa, and Prakasam reported cases today.

Of the total, 546 are active cases, with recoveries at 42 and 15 deaths. Of the 13 districts in Andhra, Kurnool is the worst hit with 129 cases, followed by Guntur at 126, and Nellore 67. The three districts together account for more than half of the total cases in the state.

On Friday, the state government received 1 lakh rapid test kits from South Korea that will allow over 10,000 tests to be conducted in a day. These kits provide results in 10 minutes and will thus help the state fight the pandemic.

The kits were transported to Hyderabad in a special flight from South Korea. Special chief secretary for medical and health Jawahar Reddy on Thursday had said the kits will be dispatched to all the districts in three days and that doctors are being given special training to handle the kits.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier this week had ordered officials to provide financial assistance of ₹2,000 each to the poor who have completed their quarantine to help them buy nutritious food.

In neighbouring Telangana, the case count has touched 766, of which 562 are active. Telangana has been consistently reporting high numbers this week, with 235 cases reported since 13 April.

The disease has claimed 18 lives in the state, according to a bulletin from the Telangana government. To contain the spread of the disease, the state government has identified 209 clusters to set up containment zones.