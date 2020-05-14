Covid-19: Andhra reports 36 fresh cases; recovery rate at 57%

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh reported 36 fresh cases of covid-19 on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 2,100. About 50 people were discharged today from hospitals, pushing Andhra's recovery rate to nearly 57%.

According to a bulletin from the state government, the fresh cases today were reported in Chittoor (9), East Godavari (4), Guntur (5), Kadapa (2), Nellore (15), Srikakulam (2) and West Godavari (1).

The death toll in the state stands at 48 as of today.

The state government’s bulletin on Wednesday had put cases at 2,137, which included migrant workers who tested positive. Today's bulletin does not include the data for migrant workers.

Andhra Pradesh has been reporting about 50 cases daily over the last four days. Kurnool and Guntur together account for nearly half or 46% cases in the state.

Out of the 13 districts in the state, Kurnool has the highest number of covid-19 cases at 591, followed by Guntur at 404, Krishna at 351, and 151 in Chittoor.

The cases reported today were detected from a pool of 9,256 samples which were sent for testing.

Chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to provide emergency health services and said ambulance services will be rolled out from 1 July along with two-wheeler services as part of the state’s effort to provide healthcare at people's doorsteps.

Reddy has also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to speak to Kuwait High Commissioner to ensure safe return of migrants. Reddy has also assured that necessary facilities and quarantine centres have been arranged for those who returning to the state.

