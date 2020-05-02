Home > News > India > Covid-19: Andhra reports 62 new cases, state tally at 1,525

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh reported 62 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 1,525 in the state. Of the new cases, Kurnool reported 25. The district has 436 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus infection, accounting for 28.5% of the state’s total cases so far.

According to a bulletin from the state government, Ananthapur and Kadapa reported four new cases each, East Godavari three, Guntur two, Krishna 12, Nellore six, Prakasam one, and West Godavari two.

Of the cases reported in the state so far, 1,051 are active, while recoveries total 441. Death toll in the state has touched 33.

Saturday's cases were detected from a pool of 5,493 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the state government said all those returning from other places will undergo screening and if tested positive will be sent to quarantine.

Andhra Pradesh has so far conducted over 1 lakh tests, according to press release from chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office.

Earlier this week, the state allowed industries in the green zones to resume function and permitted the movement of “manpower" from one mandal to another as required to ensure smooth operations of the said industries.

Over the last week, Andhra Pradesh has reported 60-80 new cases daily.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
'There's obviously timing differences between countries on when it is hitting certain countries and when it is -- maybe where they are in their curve and flattening their curve and all that,' Amazon vice president and chief financial officer Brian T. Olsavsky said in an earnings call. (Reuters)

Amazon says its India business is hit worst by coronavirus pandemic

2 min read . 12:05 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh's unemployment rate increased 14.8 percentage points, rising to 20.5% in Apr 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Over a longer time period, unemployment has moved from 2.3% in May 2017 to its current rate.

Unemployment in Andhra Pradesh increased 14.8 pct points: CMIE Survey

1 min read . 01 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout