HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh reported 62 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 1,525 in the state. Of the new cases, Kurnool reported 25. The district has 436 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus infection, accounting for 28.5% of the state’s total cases so far.

According to a bulletin from the state government, Ananthapur and Kadapa reported four new cases each, East Godavari three, Guntur two, Krishna 12, Nellore six, Prakasam one, and West Godavari two.

Of the cases reported in the state so far, 1,051 are active, while recoveries total 441. Death toll in the state has touched 33.

Saturday's cases were detected from a pool of 5,493 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, the state government said all those returning from other places will undergo screening and if tested positive will be sent to quarantine.

Andhra Pradesh has so far conducted over 1 lakh tests, according to press release from chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office.

Earlier this week, the state allowed industries in the green zones to resume function and permitted the movement of “manpower" from one mandal to another as required to ensure smooth operations of the said industries.

Over the last week, Andhra Pradesh has reported 60-80 new cases daily.

