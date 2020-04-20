Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh have been rising relentlessly, with 75 more reported on Monday taking the state total to 722. The latest cases were reported from Ananthapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna and Kurnool.

On Sunday, Andhra had reported 43 new cases.

Of the total reported cases, 610 are active, 92 have recovered while 20 lost their lives to the disease. Of the 13 districts in Andhra, Kurnool is the worst hit with 174 cases, followed by Guntur at 149, and Krishna at 80.

According to the state government, 5,508 tests are being conducted every day, which it claims puts Andhra at the second spot in the country with regard to number of tests being conducted per million. As many as 42 mandals of the total 676 across 13 districts in the state have been declared red zones and sealed off.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been utilising the services of self-help women’s groups (SHG) to manufacture masks to be distributed in the red zones. A press release from the state government said the women’s groups had prepared 7.28 lakh masks of the 16 crore required until 19 April.

In neighbouring Telangana, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday extended the lockdown in his state till 7 May. He said food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato will be barred from functioning to contain covid-19.

On Sunday, Telangana had reported 18 new cases, taking the state’s total to 858, of which 651 are undergoing treatment.



