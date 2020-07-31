Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday issued protocols for passengers arriving in the Union Territory through the air, rail or road.

"All passengers arriving by air, rail or road into the UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall be 100 per cent tested for COVID-19 antigen using the RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test or prescribed method," an official release said.

The release said all in case of air or rail passengers who have a valid contactable phone number with the Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their phones, they will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days or till their test results are reported negative.

It said that in case of air or rail passengers without a valid contactable phone number with the Aarogya Setu app downloaded on their phones, they will be sent to administrative/institutional quarantine or paid quarantine for 14 days or till their test results are reported negative "in which case they are released for home quarantine".

The release said that in the event of any such air or rail passenger testing positive, the protocol with regard to COVID-19 patients will be followed.

The state has a total count of 19, 419 cases of which 7,749 active cases, 11,322 patients have recovered while 348 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via