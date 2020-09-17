Covid-19 anywhere is covid-19 everywhere: Mark Suzman

As with every country right now, one of the most important post-covid questions for India today is: What will it take to trigger rapid economic growth in the years and decades to come? The answer is complex, of course. But one thing for sure is that economic recovery and resurgence will take significant investments in health and education, or what economists call human capital. Human capital has always been important. And, as India charts its course for the future, the productivity and skill level of its workforce will be even more critical. Healthy, thriving people build healthy, thriving economies, so any investment in better health for every Indian should be seen as an investment in India’s future.