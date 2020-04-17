The latest cases are from Ananthapur (5), Chittoor (5), Guntur (4), Kadpa (1), Krishna (4), Kurnool (13) and Nellore districts.

Thirty five people have so far recovered and have been discharged post treatment from various districts, while 14 others have died. Out of the 13 districts, Guntur and Kurnool have the highest number of cases at 126 each, followed by Nellore (62). The three districts together account for more than half of the total cases in the state. According to a media bulletin from AP, there are 523 active cases in the state.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered officials to provide financial assistance of ₹2,000 each to the poor who completed their quarantine period. In a review meeting, he told officials that those who receive the monetary assistance should be advised to buy nutritious food like milk, vegetables, eggs, etc.

A press release from Reddy’s office said self help groups should be given the responsibility to manufacture protective masks. Three masks will also be given to every individual in the state from Friday. The AP government has also identified 141 covid-19 clusters and set up containment zones to stop the virus from spreading.

A senior official from the state government, who did not want to be named, said most of the cases reported in AP are linked to the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamudin last month. As many as 42 mandals out of the total 676 across 13 districts of AP have been declared red zones and have been cordoned-off.

In neighbouring Telangana, 50 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the tally in the state to 700. While there are 496 active cases in the state as of 16 April, 186 people have recovered and 18 have died so far. On Thursday, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss lockdown relaxations in the state as outlined by the Centre.

