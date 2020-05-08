Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh recorded 56 covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,887. Five deaths were reported today, taking the total number of casualties in the state to 41.

Sixty-two patients have been discharged from various hospitals after recovery. In the last 24 hours, a total of 7,320 samples have been tested in the state.

Of the latest positive cases, 16 were from Ananthapur district alone. The other cases were detected from Chittoor (3), Guntur (1), Krishna (6), Kurnool (7), Vishakhaptnam (11), Vizianagaram (1) and West Godavari (9). Out of the total 1,887 cases in AP, 1,004 are currently active, while a total of 842 patients (44%) people have recovered from the virus.

Out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (547) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (374), Krishna (322) and Ananthapur (96). These four districts account for 1,339 of the total 1,887 cases in the state. While the state government has ramped up its testing, AP has been recording 50-80 new cases per day over the last fortnight.

An official from the state government, who did not want to be quoted, said the latest cases are all due to secondary contacts getting infected through those who came from abroad and others who travelled to attend the religious congregation held by the Tablighi Jamat in New Delhi in May.

Vishakhapatnam district, where a gas leak at a chemical plant of LG Polymers killed at least 11 people on Thursday, has seen a total of 57 covid-19 cases so far.

The state government has eased the lockdown in AP by permitting industries in green zones to function and also permitted the movement of manpower from one mandal to another.

Share Via