HYDERABAD: Eighty more people in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for covid-19 on Monday, taking the tally in the state to 1,177 cases.

The state, which has been consistently witnessing new cases between 60 and 80 daily over the past week, has 911 active cases out of the total cases, while 31 others have died so far.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, 23 of the latest 80 cases are from Guntur district, 33 from Krishna district, 13 from Kurnool district, seven from Nellore district and one from Srikakulam district. In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool has the highest cases at 292, followed by Guntur (237), Krishna (210) and Nellore (79). These four districts account for over 800 of the total cases.

The 80 new cases reported on Monday tested positive from a pool of 6,517 samples, the bulletin added. Moreover, six family members of Sanjeev Kumar, a member of Parliament from Kurnool and belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), tested positive for covid-19 as well.

In a statement released to the media, Kumar confirmed that six persons from his family, including two of his brothers, were infected and that they are currently undergoing treatment at the Kurnool government hospital. The MP also appealed to the public to not panic. Four staffers from the AP governor’s office have also reportedly been infected in Vijayawada.

According to local media reports, one of the four persons reportedly infected with covid-19 in the Raj Bhavan is a woman, while other three are men, and that governor Biswabhusan Harichandan is likely to also get tested. When contacted, officials from the state government did not confirm or deny this, but said that clarity on the matter will be issued later.

Meanwhile, the situation in the neighbouring state of Telangana has somewhat eased over the last few days as the rate of increase in covid-19 cases per day have slowed down. The state on Sunday had seen an increase by 11 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,001. All the patients were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, as no fresh cases were detected from the remaining 32 districts.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated