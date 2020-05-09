Mumbai: The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), on Friday, decided to shut down the five markets across Mumbai from 1 May to 17 May after a meeting between the APMC top management and the state government on Friday.

APMC director Nilesh Veera said that 15,000-20,000 people working at APMCs will be tested for covid-19 in the next 7 days.

"Five facilities of Mumbai APMC to be shut from 11 to 17 May. A meeting was held about this on 8 May. Sanitization and cleaning of the premises of the APMC shall be done with the assistance of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation," said an official statement by APMC, Mumbai on Friday evening.

The meeting was attended by Anoop Kumar (Principal Secretary, Marketing and Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Department, Government of Maharashtra), Sanjay Jaiswal (deputy director of health services), Konkan divisional commissioner and APMC directors.

APMC said it will conduct medical checkup of cleaning staff, APMC staff and police. APMC traders will also be offered checkup but they will have to pay for the same, said the statement.

"JJ hospital will be conducting tests of 15000-20,000 people of APMC over the next one week. The cost will be Rs. 1500-1700 per person," said Nilesh Veera to Mint over a phone call.

An officer will be appointed for sanitization, medical checkup and other related work.

APMC will remain open for next two days including Sunday to ensure that essential services are provided for the needs of Mumbai for the next 10 days.

On Friday, the decision was taken after a meeting between the APMC directors and state government officials.

"For two days, APMC will be delivering foodgrains to the customers," said Veera.

"We are going to do a medical checkup of all the market participants including labors, transporters and traders. We have tied up with JJ hospital. Initially, individuals will be checked up for free. If anyone shows symptoms, he/she will be undergoing a thorough checkup at JJ hospital. The cost will be Rs.1600-1800. The cost will be borne by the traders," Said Veera.

At present, there are about 8000 traders working at APMC, with 4-5 people working under each of them.

On Thursday, Veera said there is no state government order to shut the APMC market.

All five APMC markets together have a total of around 110 covid-19 cases. But there are only 14 covid-19 cases in the APMC market of Navi Mumbai and there has been no death so far.

On the ground APMC has about 15-20% people working , which means only around 5000 people are working inside the market.

The business at APMC is bit subdued but the market is operational. On any given delivery day, there used to be at least 300 trucks in the food-grains market but Thursday, after many months, was the first day when there is an arrival of only 25 trucks. Traders who are taking the delivery will have to make necessary arrangements because many godowns are sealed after being found in the area of containment.

Demand from traders is also subdued because the number of containment zones has increased leading to shutting of shops and lesser working hours due to the orders. If the trader reaches in the evening he cannot upload the goods and wait for the next day. Ramzaan month is going on so the public demand is bit less.

"My market is of the stand that we on our own will not shut down but if the government does a risk assessment and directs us to shut down then we will," said Veera.

The government, like other states, wants to resume all business activities across Maharashtra. In New Mumbai itself, all the SMEs and shops are actually gearing up to start.

Share Via