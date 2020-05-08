Covid-19: Army won't be called into Mumbai, says Uddhav

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray put paid to recent rumours that the army would be called to contain the covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. Addressing residents on his social media channels, Thackeray said that no decision would be taken without the government informing its citizens.

“There is new rumour in Mumbai that the army is going to come here," Thackeray said. “Why should that happen? So far, I have always informed you about my actions and taken you into my confidence. You are already supporting us. There will be no army in Mumbai. I have been saying from day one that this may be a serious situation but the state is prepared to face it."

In light of 16 migrant workers who were run over by a goods train near Aurangabad on Friday morning, Thackeray also appealed to migrant workers in a rush to go home to their native states to remain patient. The migrant workers were following the railway tracks home to Madhya Pradesh in order to avoid police checkposts and board a “Shramik Special" train, as they didn’t have official permission to travel. The workers were believed to be resting on an unused railway track. The state government announced compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of victims

“I am facing you after the sad railway accident that occured this morning," Thackeray said. “We have repeatedly informed migrants that we are doing our best to arrange resources for migrant labourers for medical, food and stay facilities. We are also arranging for trains for commute to help them. But this is leading to overcrowding, which we want to avoid. We just request your patience in this extremely serious situation. We are trying to arrange for trains and buses. We will keep you informed but please do not fall for rumours. These people were misinformed that they could follow the railway tracks to travel to Bhusawal, which led to such an unfortunate incident and has deeply saddened me. We want to reassure you that we are working towards making sure that you get home safely."

Thackeray also said that many frontline workers in the state - healthcare professionals, police - have been working non-stop and are now testing positive for the infection. “They deserve some relief as well. So I have requested the Centre to extend their support to reduce the pressure on the state resources by providing additional manpower. This does not mean that we want the army here. This is just to ensure the police forces have some respite."

Thackeray also appealed to doctors in private practice to step up and aid the government’s efforts: “I am requesting AYUSH, homoeopathy and all other doctors to join us. We have a medical task force to support us now."

Mismanagement at hospitals will not be tolerated, he said while referring to video showing patients at Mumbai hospital being treated next to dead bodies.

748 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Mumbai on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to to 11,967, said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

