As cases rise, resources run short, states reduce contact tracing

Dr Nutan Mundeja, Director, General Health Services, Delhi, said contact tracing is the backbone of containment but people are hesitant to name everyone they have come in contact with. “There is a lack of willingness to come forward to share contact details despite best efforts. People name just 5-6 contacts over 15 days. We need more details so that we can find out from whom they got the disease, and who might have got it from them. If the contacts are traced and quarantined, containment becomes easier," she said. “Most people are not able to give an accurate account of their high-risk contacts," said Dr. Mundeja.