Covid-19: As onus shifts to states, Centre shares parameters to categorise zones

New Delhi: Centre on Sunday allowed states to demarcate red zones and shared critical parameters so that they can determine the areas to be undertaken for stringent containment measures.

As India on Sunday recorded highest number of new cases taking the total tally to 90,927, Preeti Sudan, Union Health Secretary, on Sunday wrote a letter to the state chief secretaries explaining in detail the factors states would now need to determine when designating red zones for stringent containment.

As per latest guidelines from Ministry of Home Affairs, states and UTs have been given powers for delineation of red, green and orange Zones as per Covid-19 situation.

Under the new guidelines, the zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation/ municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions, etc, as decided by states and union territories.

The Centre said red zone hotspots are those areas that have more than 200 active cases; areas with over 15 active cases per lakh people; less than 14 day case doubling rate calculated over seven days; more than 6% case fatality rate; less than 65 tests per lakh population and more than 6% sample positivity rate.

Sudan further elaborated in her letter that areas “desirable but not critical" to be put under containment are those with zero case or no case in 21 days; areas with doubling rate more than 28 days, case fatality rate of less than 1%; tests per one lakh people more than 200 and sample positivity rate of less than 2%.

The government further added that once the containment zone is delineated the perimeter will be defined and there would be strict perimeter control with establishment of clear entry and exit points. The government has said that no movement will be allowed except for medical emergencies and essential goodsand services, no unchecked influx of population to be allowed and people transiting to be recorded and followed through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

“The perimeter control will ensure that there is no unchecked outward movement of population from the containment zone except for maintaining essential services (including medical emergencies) and government business continuity. It will also limit unchecked influx of population into the containment zone," said the government's updated containment plan for large outbreaks.

“The authorities at these entry points will be required to inform the incoming travelers about precautions to be taken and will also provide such travelers with an information pamphlet and mask. All vehicular movement, movement of public transport and personnel movement will be restricted. All roads including rural roads connecting the containment zone will be guarded by police," it said.

The union health ministry further said that for defining containment and buffer zones, boundary for geographic quarantine will be defined based on mapping of cases and contacts, geographical dispersion of cases and contacts, area having well demarcated perimeter and enforceability of perimeter control.

The buffer zone, the government said, is an area where new cases are more likely to appear. Thus, the health institutions, including private institutions, should be aware of the signs and symptoms and undertake severe acute respiratory syndrome and influenza like illnesses surveillance as per norms.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated