Covid-19: Assam govt allows bars to serve liquor amid phased re-opening

Assam government Thursday issued an order to open bars and restaurants who licenses to serve liquor while adhering to strict Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms. The order also stated that such liquor serving places will be opened from 10 am to 5 pm.

“In pursuance of communication from the Commissioner of Excise, Assam and letter from the Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Excise Department vide letter No. EX.216/2010/258 dated 06,08 2020, all the IMFL “ON" shops (bars) in Kamrup Metropolitan District are hereby allowed to operate from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. with strict compliance of the social distancing and other precautionary norms as per guidelines issued by the Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," the order read.

Though the liquor shops in the state were allowed to open earlier, bars remained shut.

Earlier, Assam's health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had mentioned that the state government was considering opening the bars with definite norms. The minister had said that the owners of the bars have been pressing the government to consider their request to allow the opening of the bars amid coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected by the coronavirus in Assam crossed the 50,000-mark on Wednesday with 2,284 new infections, while the death toll reached 121 with six more fatalities, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

