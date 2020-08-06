Covid-19: Assam govt allows bars to serve liquor amid phased re-opening

“In pursuance of communication from the Commissioner of Excise, Assam and letter from the Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Excise Department vide letter No. EX.216/2010/258 dated 06,08 2020, all the IMFL “ON" shops (bars) in Kamrup Metropolitan District are hereby allowed to operate from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. with strict compliance of the social distancing and other precautionary norms as per guidelines issued by the Government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," the order read.