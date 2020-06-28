Covid-19: Assam imposes 14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati

Assam government on Sunday announced a complete lockdown in Guwahati for 14 days starting 7 pm, in order to curb Covid-19 spread in the state.

The state witnessed a sharp surge in new coronavirus patients in the last ten days.

No movement of vehicles except those involved in essential services for Covid-19 will be permitted in during the lockdown. All government offices, offices of autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices shall remain closed, according to the press statement. Along with that, all public transport services shall remain suspended as well.

The state government also stated that consumption and sale of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places are prohibited.

Not more than 20 persons will be permitted in case of funerals, the official statement said.

All shops will remain closed except for milk, baby food, medicines. Water supply is allowed on specific areas and time.

However, "Defence, Central and State Police forces, Establishment of the District Magistrate, Commissioner of Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire 8, Emergency Services, Disaster Management, Electricity…, Sanitation, Municipal bodies (only staff required for essential services like sanitation, water supply etc.) will be allowed to function," the government said in a statement.

"Only 10% of bank branches in the Guwahati district with skeletal attendance and ATMs shall operate. Highest Authority of the Banks shall determine the specific branches and give wide publicity of open bank branches," the statement mentioned.

Earlier, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that a "total lockdown" in Guwahati from Monday for the next two weeks . Next week, only pharmacies and hospitals will be allowed to open in the city, Sarma said this afternoon as he stressed: "Please finish your shopping by Sunday," he added.

Moreover, night-curfew between 7 pm and 7 am will be observed across the state from Friday, he added.

Meanwhile, as many as 246 COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,165, including 4,814 discharged patients, 2,338 active cases and 10 deaths, said state health minister.

Apart from that, the ongoing flood situation in Assam worsened further on Sunday with two more persons losing their lives in the deluge which affected nearly 9.3 lakh people in 23 districts, the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

According to the ASDMA daily flood report, one person died at Jonai revenue circle of Dhemaji district and another at Udalguri revenue circle of Udalguri district due to flood.

With two more deaths, the fatalities due to flood this year has gone up to 18.

