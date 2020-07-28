Mumbai: Country's financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday reported 700 new cases, its lowest in the last 100 days.

With this, the city's tally is at 1,10,882. On Tuesday Mumbai also recorded its highest coronavirus testing figures with 8776 tests of which 700 were positive.

On Monday, Mumbai had reported 1033 cases.

"The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776)," tweeted Aditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

"Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the @mybmc," he added.

The doubling rate in the city is 68 days now. With 55 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 6187. Active cases in Mumbai are at 19990 and 84411 patients have recovered.

However, the state of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 7717 new cases taking the state's tally to 3,91,440.

Active cases in the state are at 1,44,694 and total patients discharged so far are 2,32,277. State's death tally due to covid-19 is at 14165.

Thane is the next biggest contributor which saw 147 new cases today with the total number of covid-19 cases at 88859. Active cases in Thane are at 33043 and 54484 patients have recovered. So far Thane has reported 2431 deaths.

The state reported 282 covid-19 deaths today. Mortality rate in the state is at 3.62% and recovery rate is at 57.84%.

Currently, 8,85,545 people are in-home quarantine and 42,733 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 19,68,559 laboratory samples, 3,91,440 have been tested positive (19.88%) for covid-19 until today.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated