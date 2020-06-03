MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2560 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 74860. The state's public health department however, claimed that over the last one month, rate of increase of cases has been reducing.

Active cases however, are at 39935 and total patients discharged so far are 32329.

Of the total cases Mumbai's tally was at 43492. Active cases in Mumbai are at 24597. The city's death toll stood at 1417.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 10865 with active cases at 6633 and total deaths at 240.

With 122 new deaths reported today, total number of deaths in Maharashtra due to the disease stood at 2587.

According to the state public health department the rate of increase of cases in the state has been reducing in the last one month.

"The rate of increase of cases in the state has been reducing in the period 1st May to 1st June 2020," the public health department said in a press statement adding that it has observed that on 1st June, it has come down to less than the national average as well (4.74%).

On 1 May, rate of increase of cases was at 7.76% while on 1 June it stood at 4.15%.

On the other hand, the rate of doubling stood at 9.27 days on 1 May, and has increased to 17.35 days on 1 Jume.

"This proves that the rate of spread of covid-19 is slowing down in the state,"the department added.

Recovery rate in the state is 43.18% while mortality rate is at 3.45%.

Currently, 5,71,915 people are in home quarantine. There are 71,912 beds available in quarantine institutions and 33,674 people are in institutional quarantine currently.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3661 active containment zones in the state currently.

