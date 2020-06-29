In the selfie video the man is heard saying that he is struggling to breathe as his ventilator had been removed. “They have removed ventilator and have not been responding to my plea for the last three hours to provide oxygen support. My heart has stopped and only lungs are working, but I am unable to breathe, daddy. Bye daddy. Bye all, bye daddy," the man said in the short video selfie, which he had sent to his father from his bed at the Government Chest Hospital in Erragadda of Hyderabad.