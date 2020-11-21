The West Bengal health department on Saturday said that they will soon release guidelines on follow-up treatment of those who have recovered from COVID-19, according to news agency PTI. There have been reports that many people who recovered from COVID-19, are falling sick again. Depending on their present health parameters after recovering from COVID-19, the department would divide them into two groups and continue the necessary treatment for a period of at least two months, the official stated.

"There are reports that several of those who recovered from COVID-19 are falling sick again. There are cases where people have even died. So, we have decided that those who have recovered must continue follow-up treatment," the official said.

"The follow-up tests will be done as per requirement. A cured patient can go for a test within a week, within a fortnight or after a month depending on the health condition," he said.

The patient need not go to a COVID-19 hospital to undergo the test, he added.

"He or she can visit any government hospital where such tests will be done as per the advise of the doctor," the official said.

With 3,626 fresh cases, the state's coronavirus tally mounted to 4,49,131 on Friday. The number of active coronavirus cases rose to 25,599. So far, 4,15,609 people have recovered from the disease, the state government said. The discharge rate in West Bengal imoproved to 92.54%. COVID-19 claimed nearly 8,000 lives in the state.

