Home >News >India >COVID-19: Bengal sees record jump in coronavirus count, 1,690 cases in a day
Migrants from West Bengal (PTI)
Migrants from West Bengal (PTI)

COVID-19: Bengal sees record jump in coronavirus count, 1,690 cases in a day

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 09:10 PM IST PTI

Record one-day jump of 1,690 COVID-19 cases takes Bengal tally to 36,117,23 people, At least 23 more people have succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 1,023

WEST BENGAL : West Bengal recorded 1,690 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike in infections, pushing the virus count to 36,117 on Thursday, the health department said.

At least 23 people have succumbed to the infection since Wednesday evening, raising the death toll to 1,023, the department said in its bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 13,679.

Altogether 13,180 samples have been examined for the disease in the past 24 hours, while 735 people have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

