New Delhi: Roads wore a deserted look, people stayed indoors and all commercial activities allowed as part of 'Unlock' came to a screeching halt in Bengaluru in response to the 33-hour complete lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19.

In Bengaluru, the lockdown is being enforced from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 5 am in view of steep rise in fresh cases of the deadly infection.

On Sunday, the city reported a record 1,235 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 9,580 and number of active cases reached 8,167. The virus-related death toll in capital of Karnataka reached 145.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had appealed to the people to stay at home. "Respected Citizens, just stay home and dont ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybodys interest, heavens wont fall if you postpone by a day. Please exercise self discipline and cooperate. Happy Sunday," he tweeted. Shops, malls, offices and temples remained shut while buses, autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers did not ply in the city.

Some Bengaluru residents posted images of the deserted areas of the city that are otherwise hubs of activities.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases here, over 3,000 beds in private hospitals have been reserved for treating patients while a 10,100-bed coronavirus care centre, the biggest in the country, has been set up, authorities said on Sunday.





