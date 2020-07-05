Covid-19: Bengalureans strictly abide by the 33-hour complete lockdown

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had appealed to the people to stay at home. "Respected Citizens, just stay home and dont ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybodys interest, heavens wont fall if you postpone by a day. Please exercise self discipline and cooperate. Happy Sunday," he tweeted. Shops, malls, offices and temples remained shut while buses, autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers did not ply in the city.