Bengaluru: The surge of covid-19 cases in Bengaluru continued as 981 persons tested positive on Monday that takes the total beyond the 10,000 mark in India's technology capital.

The total number of cases in Bengaluru stood at 10,561 of which 8,860 are active, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Karnataka confirmed 1843 positives in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Monday that takes the total number of cases to 25,317 of which 14,385 are active.

Fatalities continued to rise as 405 people have now lost their lives due to the virus that includes 30 on Monday. Bengaluru accounts for 156 deaths.

The tally in the mineral rich district of Ballari grew to 1343 as 99 more persons tested positive. The cluster in Jindal Steel stood at 479 as on Sunday, according to the district administration.

Out of the 30 districts, 29 reported at least one positive case indicating that the infection was widely spread. Karnataka's lone Independent member of parliament from Mandya, Sumalatha Amarnath (Sumalatha Ambareesh) announced that she had tested positive and is now under home quarantine. The state government has relaxed rules that now allows asymptomatic persons to be under home quarantine.

In another major policy change, Karnataka has down away with institutional quarantine for persons returning from Maharashtra, a state that was responsible for almost half the cases until a two weeks ago.

The total number of recoveries went to 10,527 as a record 680 more recovered on Monday.

Facing severe shortage of resources including medical staff, the government tried to rope in final year students and others to join efforts to battle the virus.

Medical education minister K.Sudhakar said that the government is considering to award five marks in NEET exams to medical students involved in covid- 19 related work.

Sudhakar said that the government is mulling doubling the salary of group D workers and provide risk allowance to all front line workers.

"Finalyear MBBS and nursing students to be deployed at Covid Care Centres," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via