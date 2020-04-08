Covid-19: Bengaluru sees drop in new cases; picks up in smaller districts

BENGALURU: The number of international passengers under home quarantine in Karnataka's Bengaluru has sharply fallen but that of positive cases continues to rise in smaller districts of the state, according to data by the government.

From nearly 15,000 international passengers who were put on home quarantine, the number has come down to zero.

However, the number of cases in smaller districts has jumped sharply, sparking fears of the deadly virus spreading in rural areas, according to positive cases analysis of the state as on 7 April.

Bagalkote, about 480 km from Bengaluru, has seen a 38% increase in the number of cases in the last five days followed by Belagavi at 18.5% and Kalaburagi at 7%.

The state had recorded an average growth rate of 18.75% since 8 March, which reduced to 5.83% during 1-5 April.

However, the average in the state in the past five days has climbed to 6.45%, triggering concerns of a rise in covid-19 cases.

As on Tuesday, Karnataka's tally of covid-19 cases reached 175, and the total number across India crossed 5,000.

The country reported 5,085 cases as of Tuesday, of which 4,523 were active. The number of cases in Maharashtra and other states has seen a spike, adding 537 cases in one day. A total of 136 people in India have died due to the disease so far.

The average increase in Bengaluru has been lower, even though in absolute terms (62 out of 175), the numbers account for the highest in the state and listed among the top in the country.

Though Bengaluru accounts for 35% of the 175 cases recorded in Karnataka, the number of those who have recovered and discharged has also increased. This may be because of better healthcare facilities in India’s technology capital as against in other parts of the southern state.

Karnataka has high rate of infection among people in the age group of 20-29. In Bengaluru, till 6 April, 17 people in the age group of 20-29 had contracted the infection. This is followed by the age group of 30-39, with 10 cases in the city.

The state average is similar, with 43 cases reported in the age group of 20-29 and 42 between the age of 30 and 39.

