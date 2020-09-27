BENGALURU : Bengaluru recorded 4,217 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest ever single-day spike on Sunday. Also, the city recorded 15 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, Bengaluru Urban's highest active cases now stand at 44,274.

In the health bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka also registered 9,543 new Covid-19 cases and 79 deaths in a span of 24 hours. The state’s tally has now climbed to 5,75,566, including 4,62,241 discharges, 8,582 deaths and 1,04,724 active coronavirus cases.

As per the state Health Department, 67,857 tests were conducted today.

Most of the cases in Karnataka today were reported from -- Bengaluru Urban (4217), Mysuru (952), Dakshina Kannada (460), Hassana (408), Udupi (320), Ballari (310), Tumakuru (282), Mandya (276), Bengaluru Rural (213), Chikkamangaluru (206), Chitradurga (198), Chikkaballapura (195), Belagavi (184), and more.

View Full Image Here's a list of district-wise Covid-19 cases

India's Covid wrap

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus caseload neared 60 lakh with 88,600 fresh infections being reported today, while the number of people having recuperated from the disease crossed 49 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 82.46 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 59,92,532, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 49,41,627, and there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

