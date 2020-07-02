Karnataka 's capital city Bengaluru saw highest single-day numbers on Thursday after the city reported nearly 900 new coronavirus cases, pushing the city's Covid-19 count beyond 6,000. The second-highest spike in daily cases in the city was recorded at 783 on 28 June.

With 889 more patients testing positive in the city last 24 hours, the "Silicon Valley" of India's total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,175, according to state health department.

Currently, there are 5,505 active cases in the city while the death toll has reached 89.

Moreover, with 30 discharges today, the city's total number of recoveries rose to 573.

Subsequently, Bengaluru's numbers contributed to the most to Karnataka's total covid-19 case count, taking the state's total past 18,000.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,502 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 18,016, according to state health department.

19 more deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the the death toll due to the virus to 272.

Active cases in the state reached 9,406 while 8,334 patients have recovered from the virus so far including 271 recoveries from today.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is expected to take harsher measures to enforce social distancing and other safety precautions including the possibility of sealing down more localities in Bengaluru post 7 July.

According to a Mint report, the sharp spike in people testing positive for covid-19 has piled up challenges for authorities in Bengaluru and its contact tracing efforts.

Along with that, the absence of a timeline to identify the source of infection has helped government authorities in Bengaluru steer clear of declaring the possibility of a full blown community transmission of covid-19 by resorting to convenient classifications such as ‘under investigation’ and ‘contact under tracing’, said the report.

Contact tracing is also a key part of Karnataka’s five ‘T’s strategy to combat the virus.





