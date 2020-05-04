ERNAKULAM: Kerala on Monday reported 61 recoveries, the highest ever single-day recovery since the covid-19 pandemic took hold. The state, as a result, now has just 34 active cases, a massive turnaround for the region which till a month ago was seen as the hotbed of infections.

There were no new cases reported today.

The state has so far reported 499 covid-19 cases, with 462 recoveries and three deaths. A Puducherry native who succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment in Kerala is not on the state list.

"It is a relief that we have been able to control the infection's spread in Kerala. But, Keralites across the world are under the grip of the pandemic. More than 80 Keralites have died so far because of covid-19 globally," said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

About 24,824 people in Kerala remain under observation, with 372 in hospitals, said Vijayan. A total of 33,010 samples have been sent for testing so far, and 32,315 have been negative.

But for Kerala, the worries are are far from over, said Vijayan. His government on Monday opened the state's borders after over a month-long lockdown, bringing relief to thousands of natives stranded in other states but risking a rise in infections.

Borders at six places were unsealed - at Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod.

Entry though is only allowed with e-passes issued by the state.

A total of 1,66,263 natives have so far registered, seeking to return to the state, mostly from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Kerala has issued 30,000 passes so far, said Vijayan, adding that the state government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking trains to bring back its citizens stranded in other states.

