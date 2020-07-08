COVID-19: Biggest one-day spike takes MP tally beyond 16,000

BHOPAL : Madhya Pradesh recorded the biggest single-day spike of 409 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, due to which the count of patients in the state crossed the 16,000-mark, a health official said.

The state's tally now stands at 16,036, he said.

Of the 409 new cases, Morena alone accounted for 115, the official said.

With the death of seven COVID-19 patients, the toll in the state reached 629, he said.

Indore recorded three deaths, while two persons died in Bhopal and one each in Neemuch and Tikamgarh, the official said.

As per the data, of the total number of fresh cases, 115 were reported from Morena, followed by 70 from Bhopal, 68 from Gwalior and 44 from Indore.

Meanwhile, a total of 219 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state following their recovery on Wednesday.

The state's worst-hit district, Indore, has recorded 4,998 cases so far, while its fatality count stood at 252, a health bulletin stated.

At least 3,225 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bhopal so far, of which 115 patients have succumbed to the infection, the report said.

According to the official data, the case count in Morena, which borders Rajasthan's Dholpur district, went up to 833 on Wednesday with the addition of 425 cases in the last eight days.

The cases in Gwalior went up to 712.

However, no new coronavirus case was reported in 21 districts of the state since Tuesday evening.

While the cases were reported from all 52 districts, only two of them did not have any active cases on Wednesday, the health bulletin said.

Currently, there are 1,313 active containment zones in the state, an official said.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 16,036, active cases 3,420, new cases 409, death toll 629, recovered 11,987, total number of tested people so far 4,37,930.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via